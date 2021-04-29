Saint Thomas Aquinas shortstop Kendall Diggs snags Athlete of the Week honor

COX WAS A FORMERATHLETE OF THE WEEK.MCKENZIE NELSONCHECKS IN WITH OURCURRENT ATHLETE OFTHE WEEK...TAKE PKG:SNATS - AOWPRESENTATIONMEET SAINT THOMAS AQUINASSTANDOUT - KENDALL DIGGS.HE"S A SENIOR, AND THESHORTSTOP FOR THE SAINTSBASEBALL TEAM.WEDNESDAY, DIGGS SIGNED HISLETTER OF INTENT, COMMITTINGTO TAKE HIS BASEBALL CAREERTO THE UNIVERSITY OFARKANSAS.BEFORE HANGING UP HIS SAINTSJERSEY - DIGGS IS GOING OUTWITH A BANG.IN THE BATTERS BOX THAT IS.SO FAR THIS SEASON, DIGGSHAS 9 HITS, 8 RBI"s, 2DOUBLES, 3 TRIPLES AND ONEGRAND SLAM.LORNE PARKS - HEAD BASEBALLCOACH, SAINT THOMAS AQUINAS19:27:25SHe usually hits the ballhard, youknow, he"s a young manthat"s hitting .450 right nowandhe"s had multiple extra basehits."DIGGS HAS PLAYED VARSITY ALLFOUR YEARS " AND RECEIVEDMANY AWARDS ALONG THE WAY.PARKS19:27:47SAs a sophomore, he was FirstTeam All-State and he was the 5Aplayer of the year, he was FirstTeamEast Kansas League as asophomore and Player of the Yearinthat as well and in that, as asophomore, that"s kind oftoughto do as a sophomore.DIGGS AND THE SAINTS WILL BEON THE DIAMOND THURSDAY,HOSTING BLUE VALLEY.IN Overland Park, MCKENZIENELSON,