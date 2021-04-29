Designtalk M4 Coupé meets BMW M4 GT

From series production to the race track – and back: In a new video, BMW M GmbH offers insights into the development of the new BMW M4 GT3 racing car and identifies some fascinating similarities between the new flagship model in the BMW M Motorsport line-up and the BMW M4 Competition production model.

Designers and engineers from BMW’s production car development programme and BMW M Motorsport present interesting details about the two cars, with the BMW M4 Design Talk featuring Anne Forschner, Exterior Designer BMW M4 Competition, and Michael Scully, BMW Group Designworks Global Automotive Director, getting the ball rolling.