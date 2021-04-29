Joe Biden to the US: ‘America is rising anew’

President Joe Biden declared in his first address to a joint session of Congress that “America is rising anew” on the verge of overcoming the historic pandemic.Looking to the future, he urged a 1.8 trillion dollar (£1.3 trillion) investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.Mr Biden marked his first 100 days in office as the nation emerges from a menacing mix of crises, making his case before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of pandemic restrictions.