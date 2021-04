Adar Poonawalla 'life threat' | SII CEO gets Y security cover | Oneindia News

Amid threats to his life over Covishield vaccine supplies, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker, has got Y category security.

The centre granted SII CEO Adar Poonawalla enhanced security cover by the CRPF amid widespread anger over the pricing of the vaccine made by them.

#AdarPoonawalla #Covishield #SerumInstitute