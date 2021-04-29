COVID help from US to India reflects strong partnership between two countries: TS Sandhu

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said the help from the United States during 2nd wave of COVID-19 in the country reflected strong partnership between the two countries.

"This evening, US' C-5 aircraft, with oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators and other essential supplies, has taken off from California and it's expected to land in Delhi tomorrow.

There'll be perhaps more such sorties that will be undertaken.

On 26th April, President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed solidarity.

The conversation was warm, positive and fruitful.

President Biden reaffirmed that US is determined to support India's efforts to contain the COVID pandemic," said Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

He further said, "President Biden also very quickly deployed resources that included oxygen equipment, supplies, therapeutics, ventilators and other critical material for vaccine manufacturing in India.

Simultaneously there are being conversations between EAM and US Secretary of State, NSA and India's NSA.

You also saw tweets by Vice President and other senior cabinet ministers.

This entire thing reflects strong partnership between the two countries.

US and its leadership has clearly stated in public that during this trying time, US will stand shoulder to shoulder with India."