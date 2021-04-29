Could Snowdon soon be known only as Yr Wyddfa?

The highest mountain in Wales might soon be known by its Welsh name under plans being considered by park authorities.

A Gwynedd county councillor has put forward a motion calling for Snowdonia National Park authorities to refer to Snowdon as Yr Wyddfa, and Snowdonia as Eryri.

The famous mountain stands at 3,560ft (1,085m) and attracts about 400,000 walkers a year.

This archive footage was filmed back in 2012.