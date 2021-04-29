Skip to main content
Could Snowdon soon be known only as Yr Wyddfa?

The highest mountain in Wales might soon be known by its Welsh name under plans being considered by park authorities.

A Gwynedd county councillor has put forward a motion calling for Snowdonia National Park authorities to refer to Snowdon as Yr Wyddfa, and Snowdonia as Eryri.

The famous mountain stands at 3,560ft (1,085m) and attracts about 400,000 walkers a year.

This archive footage was filmed back in 2012.

