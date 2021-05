SGPC organises 'paath' of Guru Granth Sahib

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a 'paath' (recital) of Guru Granth Sahib on April 29.

'Paath' was organised at Gurudwara Guru Ka Mahal in Amritsar.

The event was organised to mark the celebrations ahead of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Punjab Government will celebrate 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur on theme 'Guru Teg Bahadur-Hind Di Chadar'.