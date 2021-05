Delhi's positivity rate will gradually come down, hopes Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on April 29 claimed that national capital's positivity rate will gradually come down.

"In the last 1.5 months, the daily positivity (rate) had never been below the 10-day average, but it has been below for 3 days now.

So we can see a ray of hope, it seems the positivity rate will gradually come down here," Delhi Health Minister said mediapersons.

Delhi has reported 25,986 COVID-19 cases on April 28, including 368 deaths.