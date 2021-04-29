Watch: India receives second shipment of Covid medical aid from United Kingdom

The second shipment of Covid medical aid from the United Kingdom reached India on April 29.

A Lufthansa flight, carrying 120 oxygen concentrators, arrived at Delhi airport.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that Britain stands with India in their fight against Covid.

India’s worsening Covid situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical aid.

Several countries around the world have come forward to help India.

Earlier today, two Russian flights landed in Delhi with oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines and other essential pharmaceutical items. Watch the full video for more.