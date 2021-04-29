Skip to main content
Thursday, April 29, 2021

Food artist uses fruit and veg to recreate famous singers' iconic looks

This food artist based in Tustin, California, uses a range of fruit and vegetables to recreate singers' iconic looks.

Ruby Pearman is seen using nuts, orange peel, chocolate and chillis to make the outfits worn by Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Doja Ca and many more.

