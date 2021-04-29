Minister: It could be ‘curtains for Keir’ next Thursday

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi says it could be “curtains for Keir next Thursday” as he mocks the Labour leader, who he claims is keen not to talk about policies in the upcoming local elections, instead concentrating on the prime minister’s flat refurbishment.

Mr Zahawi also says Boris Johnson was prepared to make further declarations about the redecoration of his Downing Street flat, pending an investigation by the new independent adviser on ministerial standards Lord Geidt.

Report by Blairm.

