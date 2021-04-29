Akron weather

This power of five weathermorning akron temperaturesour way and eventually colin the 60s, you drop intoevening commute, picking tand heading out of work, icooler and as that coolerall this warmth and humidiNot only is it gonna be aat times you're gonna getthe farther south you arestorms. So got a couple ofto really pay attention toToday numbers mid sixtiesnumbers are actually gonnathe day.

So our highs, wefifties tomorrow as we drytime on saturday, Never goicon there, but I think moon saturday.

Mid sixties,