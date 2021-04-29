'Delhi doesn't have sufficient doses for phase 3 vaccination': Health minister

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the city-state does not have sufficient doses for phase 3 vaccination.

He added that vaccine orders have been placed with manufacturers.

Jain further said that preparations to give jabs in the third phase have been completed.

Covid-19 vaccination campaign for all above 18 years to be rolled out from May 1.

“We don't have vaccines at present, have requested the companies to provide it.

We will tell you in a day or two (about inoculating for this category on May 1),” he said.

Speaking on positivity rate, he added, “Over last 1.5 months, the daily positivity rate has never been below the 10-day average.

But in the last three days, it has gone below.

So we can see a small ray of hope.

It seems that the positivity rate will now gradually come down in Delhi.” Delhi has recorded 25,986 fresh Covid-19 cases and 368 deaths in the last 24 hours.