Emergency services have rushed to a field after a heritage WW2 plane crashed.At least two police vehicles, two ambulances and two fire engines have been called to Limington, Somerset, yesterday (April 28).Footage from the scene show a Hawker Sea Fury aircraft's propeller separated from the wreckage in a field near Church Street.The crash site is within a mile of Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, on Heathcote Road. The Navy Wings charity, which flies historic warbirds, has posted on its Facebook page: "Navy Wings' Sea Fury T.20 made a precautionary forced landing in a field next to RNAS Yeovilton following a problem with the engine on a routine training flight this afternoon. "Both pilots are safe and well and have been taken to Yeovil district Hospital for a precautionary check-up. "The cause is under investigation and both the CAA and Air Accident Investigation Branch have been informed.

No further information is available at this time."North Weald Heritage Aviation tweeted: ''News has started to circulate that the Sea Fury T.20 G-RNHF which is maintained by us and our sister company Weald Aviation Services ltd has suffered an incident at her home base of RNAS Yeovilton. ''We can confirm that the aircraft had to make a forced landing following an engine issue just outside the boundaries of the base at roughly 2.15pm, and that both crew members on board are safe and have been taken to hospital as a precaution to ensure they have no serious injuries. ''We will of course co-operate fully with the relevant authorities if required, to ensure the causes of the accident are correctly investigated. ''We are unable to provide any further details at this time, though if the situation enables, we will try to.''An Avon and Somerset police spokesman said: ''We were called at 2.16pm today following a report of a Hawker Sea Fury aircraft carrying out an emergency landing in a field in Limington. ''Officers attended the scene, along with other emergency services.

Two people on-board the plane suffered minor injuries.

The Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) have been notified."A statement from South Western Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.18pm about an incident in Limington, Yeovil. "The caller reported to us that a plane had crashed in a field.

We sent a senior paramedic and two land ambulance crews to the scene. "We treated two male patients at the scene and transported them to hospital by land ambulance.

Their condition wasn't thought to be too serious."