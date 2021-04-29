US couple renovate classic boat before their summer trip to the Bahamas

This couple from Northport, New York, filmed as they renovated their classic 1979 boat before a summer trip to the Bahamas.

Julia D’Andrea and Mitchell Rittenhouse, both 23, shared a series of videos showing various stages of their renovations.

D'Andrea said: "In the video, we are fixing up our 1979 boat to take to the Bahamas on a three month trip with our friends from high school.

"We replaced the leaking teak decks with fibreglass and paint.

Installed a new table, repainted the interior and much more.

"The boat is a 1979 Grand Banks 36 classic.

We bought it about two years ago and have been enjoying it for the past two summers doing small things to it.

"This past winter we began the main process of getting it ready to take down the coast!" This footage was filmed in 2020.