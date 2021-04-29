Skip to main content
Friday, April 30, 2021

Russian fitness enthusiast completes challenging 'magic' push-up

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:43s 0 shares 1 views
This Russian fitness enthusiast managed to complete a "magic" push-up after many failed attempts.

Vadim Timonov, based in Saint Petesburg, Russia, set up a camera to record him nail the extremely difficult push-up variation.

Instead of planting his hands and feet on the ground, Timonov uses sticks balanced on raised platforms to perform the exercise.

This footage was filmed on April 25.

