India in touch with manufacturers of Remdesivir in world: Foreign Secretary

To fulfil country's requirement of Remdesivir and other drugs, India is in touch with other manufacturers of world, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on April 29 during a press conference in Delhi."We normally manufacture 67,000 doses of Remdesivir a day.

But the requirement today might be between 2-3 lakhs a day.

So we have to bridge the gap, this is something that our producers are well aware of, they are actually ramping up their production," Shringla said.

"They're ready to go from 67,000 to 3 lakhs, even 4 lakhs a day.

They need raw material and support.

We've assurances from Gilliard, from US Govt.

We're in touch with other manufacturers of Remdesivir, in Egypt, in other parts of world, if we can source this from there," he added.