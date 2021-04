‘Over 40 countries to supply oxygen equipment, medicines to India’: MEA

India has prioritised imports of oxygen, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday, adding that 40 countries had pledged their support.

"We are talking about close to 550 oxygen generating plants that are going to come in from different sources from all over the world," Shringla told a news conference.

Three flights from the United States are scheduled to arrive in India with medical equipment.

Watch the full video for more details.