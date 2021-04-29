PM: Lord Geidt will do an outstanding job with investigation

Boris Johnson says that Lord Geidt will do an "outstanding job" in his review of the refurbishment of the Prime Minister's flat.

During a visit to King Solomon Academy in west London, the prime minister fails to say if he will publish the report in full but insists he is a fan of retailer John Lewis when asked about reports he and fiancee Carrie Symonds had rejected the furnishings left in the Number 11 flat by his predecessor Theresa May.

Report by Blairm.

