Friday, April 30, 2021

Cambodian craftsman builds amazing house for adorable stray puppies

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 12:16s 0 shares 1 views
This Cambodian craftsman built an amazing home from mud for a litter of stray puppies.

According to the video creator, the five tiny pups were abandoned near his home.

He decided to put his skills to work and build them somewhere to live.

The video he made shows the whole process from constructing the home from mud to creating a water feature and finally releasing the cute puppies in their new house.

