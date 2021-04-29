COVID deaths: BJP doing politics on corpses, says Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on April 29 said BJP is doing politics on corpses amid COVID-19 2nd wave."There is not a single hospital in the state that has medicine, injection, oxygen, ambulance, or bed and CM is saying everything is sufficient.

For the last 3 months, national and international media were alerting for second wave of COVID," Nath said to ANI.

"BJP is doing politics on corpses.

They think they'll stop COVID by hiding truth but it won't happen.

I advise him (CM) to take helicopter and visit each distrist.

I'll lend my full support as per my capabilities.

I've spoken to injection companies to increase MP's quota," he added.