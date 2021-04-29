Elliot Page Says Coming out Felt ‘Crucial’ Amidst the Backlash Trans People Are Facing

‘Vanity Fair’ has shared an exclusive look at Elliot Page’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the clip, Page speaks to Oprah about coming out as transgender, saying there was “no way” he could be closeted again.

I came out as gay right before my 27th birthday, up until then I had pretty much never even touched someone outside who I was in love with.

Any kind of sensation of feeling that again, there was no way I could do it, Elliot Page, via Instagram.

Page also revealed that he felt it was “crucial” to use his platform in a positive way and speak for others that may be experiencing the same "pain and difficulties.".

This platform I have, the privilege that I have and knowing the pain and difficulties and the struggles I faced in my life, let alone what so many other people are facing.

It absolutely felt crucial and important for me to share that, Elliot Page, via Instagram.

For Page, his interview with Oprah was an “opportunity” to “speak from [his] heart.” .

[The Oprah interview] felt like an opportunity to use a wide-reaching platform to speak from my heart about some of my experience and the resources I’ve been able to access — whether therapy or surgery — that have allowed me to be alive, to live my life, Elliot Page, via 'Vanity Fair'