US airman reunites with family after 2 years of service

This airman shared his emotional reunions with his family after spending almost two years away.

In footage filmed on March 9, Joseph Caiata films Eythan Hervey reuniting with different members of his family, as well as, their eye-watering reactions.

Hervey said: "I left my family in North Carolina when I joined the military.

I then got stationed at my new base in California.

While things were going smooth initially, the pandemic made it difficult for me to return home.

"Once the situation calmed down a bit, I was able to take a leave and sneak up on my family to surprise them all.

I missed them so much!"