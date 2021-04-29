Watch: Man ‘begs' for oxygen cylinder, pleads with cops for ailing mother

Video of a man pleading with the police on the road has gone viral.

The incident from UP's Agra has once again highlighted India's Covid crisis.

Video shows a man in a PPE suit dropping to his knees & pleading with the cops with his hands folded.

As per reports, the man was begging police not to take away the oxygen cylinder he had arranged for his ailing mother.

Police have, however, claimed that the man was only requesting an oxygen cylinder.

The video was also shared by Youth Congress on their official Twitter handle.

India reported over 3.7 lakh fresh Covid cases & 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded more than 35,150 fresh cases & 298 Covid deaths.