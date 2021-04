Nevada lawmakers discuss bill on DETR's operations and technology

The Senate Republican Caucus says senate bill 419 looks to do several things.

State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would overhaul DETR's operations and technology.

EVENTSNEW THIS MORNING---STATE LAWMAKERS HAVEINTRODUCED A BILL THAT WOULDOVERHAUL DETR’S OPERATIONS ANDTECHNOLOGY.THE SENATE REPUBLICANCAUCUS SAYS SENATE BILL 4-1-9LOOKS TO DO SEVERAL THINGSINCLUDING--INVESTING 40 MILLLIONDOLLARS TO UPGRADE DETR’STECHNOLOGY SYSTEM--CREATE DEADLINES FOR THEAPPLICATION PROCESSINGPAYMENTS--AND CREATE AN OFFICEWITHIN DETR THAT WILL ADVOCATEFOR APPLICANTS, ESSENTIAL