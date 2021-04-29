3 Men Indicted on Federal Hate Crime Charges in Ahmaud Arbery Killing

3 Men Indicted on Federal Hate Crime Charges in Ahmaud Arbery Killing.

Federal prosecutors have indicted Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was out for a jog near Brunswick, Georgia, last February when the three men chased him down in a truck.

The men were also charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping.

Arbery family attorney Ben Crump responded to the indictment in a statement.

.

We applaud the Justice Department for treating this heinous act for what it is —, Attorney Ben Crump, via statement.

A purely evil, racially motivated hate crime, Attorney Ben Crump, via statement