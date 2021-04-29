Skip to main content
Nasdaq 100 Movers: EBAY, FB

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Facebook topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%.

Year to date, Facebook registers a 19.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is eBay, trading down 10.8%.

EBay is showing a gain of 10.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian, trading down 3.5%, and Qualcomm, trading up 4.5% on the day.

