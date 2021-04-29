Tanker tank driver shortage could impact summer travel, gas prices

High of 97°° A LOOMING GASA GAS SHORTAGE IS ON THEHORIZON--AND IT COULDN’T HAVE HITAT A WORSE TIME, AS FAMILIES GETREADY FOR SUMMER VACATIONS.ALL NEW AT 6-30--ABC’S GIO BENITEZ SHOWSYOU - THE CAUSE OF IT HASNOTHING TO DO WITH THE LACK OFCRUDE OIL.THIS MORNING- A WARNING FROM THETANKER TRUCK INDUSTRY - SAYINGSOME STATIONS MAY RUN OUT OF GASTHIS SUMMER, AND NOT BECAUSE OFA GAS SHORTAGE - INSTEAD, A*TRUCKER* SHORTAGE.JEANNETTELast year during the pandemic,many of the drivers retired, orthey went to differentindustries- and that created ashortage.ACCORDING TO TRUCKING TRADEGROUP NATIONAL TANK TRUCKCARRIERS - UP TO A QUARTER OFALL TANK TRUCKS IN THE COUNTRYTHAT CARRY GAS ARE PARKEDBECAUSE THEY DON?T HAVE THEDRIVERS.SO FAR, IT?S ONLY AFFECTED SOMESTATIONS IN LAS VEGAS ANDNORTHWEST ARKANSAS -- BUT COMETHIS SUMMER - EXPERTS SAY WE MAYSEE SHORTAGES IN VACATIONHOTSPOTS.Jeannette"what we’re looking at is thesummer, in terms of it happeningmost likely in spots that arevery popular in terms of traveldestinations for the summer, Sobeaches, so mountains."TRUCK DRIVER JEREMY JOHNSONDOESNT CARRY GAS, BUT HE?S SEENTHE PROBLEM FIRSTHAND-Jeremy Johnson"Through the pandemic there wasa lot of guys that were singleowner operators that went out ofbusiness because the rates wentso low."DEMAND FOR GAS IS ALREADYREACHING PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS -IN FACT, IF YOU LOOK AT just THEWEEK OF APRIL 12TH from LASTYEAR, WE SAW people taking ABOUTFOUR BILLION TRIPS UNDER 25MILES.

COMPARE THAT TO THE SAMEWEEK THIS YEAR - NEARLY SIXBILLIONGio: So do you think that peopleshould be panicking and sort ofgoing out there and buying asmuch gas as they can?Jeannette:There is no reason topanic, I can tell you that much.// because when this hashappened, the few isolatedincidents that we’ve seen, it?shappened to a chain or a brandin a market, not the entiremarket.TAG:EXPERTS TELL US A GOOD TIP TOKEEP IN MIND, DON’T WAIT UNTILYOU’RE ALMOST ON EMPTY TO FILLUP THE TANK.FILL UP WHEN YOU HAVE MAYBE AQUARTER TANK OF GAS LEFT.

THATWAY YOU HAVE TIME TO GO FROM ONESTATION TO ANOTHER IF YOU HAVETO.GB ABC NEWS NY