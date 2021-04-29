Curious hyena cub checks out wildlife photographer's camera in South Africa

This curious hyena cub wandered up to check out a photographer and his camera in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

Footage from November 2011 shows the cute cub stray away from their mum before approaching the filmer.

He said: "This female hyena and her three cubs were at their roadside den in a culvert.

"Two of the cubs were curious and approached our vehicle before returning to their contented mother, and then entering their den."