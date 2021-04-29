This curious hyena cub wandered up to check out a photographer and his camera in Kruger National Park, South Africa.
Curious hyena cub checks out wildlife photographer's camera in South Africa
Footage from November 2011 shows the cute cub stray away from their mum before approaching the filmer.
He said: "This female hyena and her three cubs were at their roadside den in a culvert.
"Two of the cubs were curious and approached our vehicle before returning to their contented mother, and then entering their den."