Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, April 29, 2021

Curious hyena cub checks out wildlife photographer's camera in South Africa

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:06s 0 shares 2 views
Curious hyena cub checks out wildlife photographer's camera in South Africa
Curious hyena cub checks out wildlife photographer's camera in South Africa

This curious hyena cub wandered up to check out a photographer and his camera in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

This curious hyena cub wandered up to check out a photographer and his camera in Kruger National Park, South Africa.

Footage from November 2011 shows the cute cub stray away from their mum before approaching the filmer.

He said: "This female hyena and her three cubs were at their roadside den in a culvert.

"Two of the cubs were curious and approached our vehicle before returning to their contented mother, and then entering their den."

Explore