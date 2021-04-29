Easy Strategies for Parents Struggling to Manage Work-From-Home Interruptions

While working from home has its advantages, focusing on your job can be difficult when you also have to supervise your children.

Here are five easy strategies to help you juggle your work and any child-related interruptions you encounter.

Split the time spent supervising your kids with your partner so that you both can get in a set amount of uninterrupted work hours each day.

Match the work you’re trying to do with whatever situation you’re in.

If you have time to yourself, work on something serious.

If you’re multitasking around the house, do something easy like deleting emails.

Get up early and work through your day’s must-dos before the kids wake up and require your attention.

Make it easier for yourself by recognizing what your kids require throughout the day, like school supplies and snacks, and make them easily accessible.

Create a shared schedule and utilize signs to communicate with your kids when you can’t be distracted or when you’re available.