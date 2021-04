Anna Kendrick On Staying In Touch With 'Pitch Perfect' Co-Stars

If you're looking for something exciting to watch this weekend, ET Canada's got you covered with Amazon Prime Video's "Stowaway" and Netflix's "Things Heard & Seen".

Star Anna Kendrick opens up about her time on-set with co-star Shamier Anderson and says she still keeps in touch with all her "Pitch Perfect" co-stars.

Plus, Amanda Seyfried and James Norton share what we can expect in their thriller "Things Heard & Seen", about a couple who discovers their marriage has a sinister darkness.