Toyota showroom catches fire in Philippines capital Manila

Fire ripped through a Toyota showroom in Manila, the Philippines, this morning (April 29).

The blaze reportedly started on the third floor of the establishment which was under renovation in Taguig City, Metro Manila on April 29.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) sent 59 fire trucks to put out the blaze after it had reached the ‘third alarm level’ and the fire was brought under control just after 11 am.

The car dealer management said no one was hurt or injured from the incident.

The material damage was estimated to be at least 350,000 PHP (7,238USD) with at least five vehicles burnt.

In a statement they said: ‘All our team members and clients who are present there are safe.

We need to close the dealership to ensure all safety measures are put in place before reopening.

Thank you for your concern and support.’