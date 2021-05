CM Yogi appeals people to join vaccination drive from May 01

Ahead of fourth phase of vaccination drive which will start from May 01, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed people to join vaccination programme enthusiastically.

"The fourth phase of vaccination is going to start from May 1.

For this, we are working in a planned way.

I request people to join the vaccination campaign," said CM Yogi.