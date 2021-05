WB polls: TMC RS MP Mausam Noor casts her vote in Malda

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor cast her vote at polling booth number 69 in Malda on April 29.

She was tested COVID positive and was under home isolation until tested negative.

The eighth and final phase of West Bengal Assembly elections is underway.

The result of the elections will be declared on May 02.