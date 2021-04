Vaccination drive for above 18 yrs will not start in MP from May 01: CM Shivraj Singh

People of Madhya Pradesh will have to wait for few more days as state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that vaccine manufacturers won't be able to deliver vaccine doses on May 01.

"We had placed orders for purchase Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

But manufacturers of both vaccines have said that they won't be able to deliver vaccine doses by May 1.

Therefore, it won't be possible to start vaccination drive for those above 18 yrs on May 1," said CM Shivraj Singh.