Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,XOM,CI,CVX,KHC

The dividend is payable on May 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company's common stock, an increase of 7 percent.

The board of directors has also authorized an increase of $90 billion to the existing share repurchase program.

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 per share on the Common Stock, payable on June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 13, 2021.

This second quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2021.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years.

The Board of Directors of Cigna today declared a cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Cigna common stock, payable on June 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Chevron today declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and thirty-four cents per share, an increase of five cents per share or approximately 4 percent.

The dividend is payable June 10, 2021, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business May 19, 2021.

This increase puts Chevron on track to make 2021 the 34th consecutive year with an increase in annual dividend payout per share.

The Board of Directors of The Kraft Heinz today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on June 25, 2021, to stockholders of record as of May 28, 2021.