Feelings of Loneliness During Lockdown Made People Cry for the First Time in Years

A new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Medifriends found that feelings of loneliness led many to cry for the first time in years during lockdown.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
A new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Medifriends found that feelings of loneliness led many to cry for the first time in years during lockdown.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Over half of older adults in the U.S. said the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to be more self-sufficient, according to new..
Talking female empowerment, navigating the industry and Mae's new collaboration with Puma
In a time where female..