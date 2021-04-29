Grizzly scene as trucks line up to deposit dead at crematorium in India

This video shows a number of trucks outside the Harish Chandra Ghat crematorium in Srirampuram, Bangalore on Thursday, April 29.

India saw a record-breaking number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in recent weeks, with the unavailability of oxygen contributing to the health care infrastructure collapse in the nation.

Mass funeral pyres are blazing across major cities as crematoriums and graveyards scramble for space to handle the staggering number of dead.