Elliot Page Emotionally Opens Up To Oprah About Coming Out As Transgender

Elliot Page is opening up like never before.
In a preview for his interview with Oprah Winfrey, the actor emotionally reveals why he decided to come out as transgender.
Elliot Page finally feels comfortable in his own body after coming out as transgender.
Elliot Page said it was “imperative” to publicly come out as transgender at a time the community feels under attack.