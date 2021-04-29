Tindall tells of his parents’ lockdown isolation to raise Parkinson’s awareness

Mandatory Credit: Buckingham PalaceMike Tindall has spoken about the devastating effect Parkinson’s disease has had on his father and the isolation his parents have faced during the pandemic.He paid tribute to his mother Linda, who is the primary carer for his father Philip, as “a very stoic, northern lady, who refuses to give her man up”, but said he is trying to convince her to accept offers of support.