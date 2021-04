Kiefer Sutherland & Jason Patric Speak Out About '90s Love Triangle With Julia Roberts

It was the tabloid saga that dominated the media in the '90s!

Julia Roberts became a literal runaway bride as she reportedly broke up with Kiefer Sutherland on their wedding day and ran off with his "Lost Boys" co-star and friend, Jason Patric.

Today, the two spoke out about the infamous love triangle on an episode of "Inside of You" podcast.