Delilah Tells Fred To Do The Right Thing- Or Else

Delilah confronts Fred over his knowledge that there were problems with the C-15.

On the same day, there were 4 accident reports filed by soldiers who cited C-15 malfunctions, 3 of which resulted in death.

The two soon come to an agreement as Fred realizes hes defeated.

Tune in on Tuesdays at 9/8c on OWN.