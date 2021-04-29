Biden pushes econ plan in GA, meets with Carter

[NFA] President Joe Biden marked his 100th day in office with a trip to Georgia on Thursday to visit former President Jimmy Carter and promote his plans to spend trillions of dollars to rebuild the U.S. economy.

U.S. President Joe Biden marked his 100th day in office with a trip to Georgia on Thursday, visiting former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and pitching his plans to spend trillions of dollars to rebuild the U.S. economy.

"It's a once in a generation investment in America.

It's the biggest jobs plan in this country since World War II." After limited time on the road due to the health crisis, the president is stepping up his travel plans.

His Georgia trip included a drive-in rally near Atlanta, with additional campaign-style stops planned in Pennsylvania and Virginia in the coming days.

"The American Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint to build America.

That's what it is." The president is appealing to Americans to support his (quote) "blue-collar blueprint" for change which he outlined in his first speech to Congress the night before.

The legislation would invest a combined $4 trillion in families and infrastructure to rebuild the middle class.

While in Georgia, Biden met with Carter and wife Rosalyn at their home in Plains, as well Georgia's two new Democratic U.S. senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, whose elections in the Republican-leaning state secured Democrats control of the U.S. Senate.

Biden’s visit comes as Georgia emerges as a hot spot in the nationwide battle over voting rights.

Over 100 U.S. corporations as well as civil rights activists and sports leagues have spoken out against voting curbs passed by Georgia's Republican state legislature in the wake of November’s electionBiden has forcefully opposed the restrictions, calling them "sick" and "un-American."