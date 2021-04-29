Sweet Tooth Season 1

Sweet Tooth Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: Based on the beloved DC Comic, and executive produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., SWEET TOOTH is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure.

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

Directed by Jim Mickle (premiere episode) starring Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Will Forte, Adeel Akhtar, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Stefania LaVie Owen, Aliza Vellani release date June 4, 2021 (on Netflix)