Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, May 1, 2021

Tamara Confronts Casey Over His Mysterious Trip

Credit: OWN - Affiliate
Duration: 01:54s 0 shares 2 views
Tamara Confronts Casey Over His Mysterious Trip
Tamara Confronts Casey Over His Mysterious Trip

Tamara asks Casey what he was doing in Raleigh instead of helping her plan their wedding.

Casey says he doesnt want to lie and needs a pass for what happened there.

Casey promises to tell her what happened there soon.

Tune in on Tuesdays at 9/8c on OWN.

I'll go get it.Whoa, whoa, whoa.Slow your roll, mister.It's right in the other room.I could get it, be right back.We need to talk about Raleigh.Yeah, we could--we could talk about that too.No.Please sit.That's right.I'm right here.I know you're here now.But what were you<br

Explore