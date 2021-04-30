Leah Gives Delilah 24 Hours... Or Else

Delilah tells Leah that Fred Osbourne is guilty, and that all she needs is 24 hours to prove it.

She also says Fred came to see her last night and reminded her that she was the one who authorized all of the wire-transfers to Rick Pattengaleso if he goes down, shes going with him.

So, you suddenly wanna settle?[Leah] I do.There's no offer to settle on the table anymore.Call Fred and see if there is.Oh.

You know from Fredthat there's another offer on the table?Call Fred.

Call Tamara.

Ask her.Did he threaten you, Leah?He did.But it was for my own good.What the hell is that supposed to mean?-He's offering me a lot of money, D.

-Mmm!More money than he's ever offered.Money.I can settle if I want to.I'm not contesting that.I'm just saying, tell me what's happening.Fred came to see me last night.Did he hurt you, Leah?No.

But he laid it all out.He let me know how hopeless this whole thing is.-It is not.

-[Leah scoffs]Not by a long shot.D, I'm the one who authorizedall those wire transfers to Pine City to Rick Pattengale.Why didn't you tell me about them?I didn't even remember doing it.D, those DocuSign links were coming in by the dozens, everyday.I was like, "Start, sign, finish, goodbye."The fact that I don't remember doesn't mean anything.Fred said that whatever Gary was up to,my name is all over it.He said if this thing goes to court,I'm gonna wish I killed myself, too.So, he's saying, that this is all Gary's fault?The whole cover-up.He didn't say anything about any cover-up,he didn't know what Gary was doing.In fact, you know, ever since Gary killed himself,we've been thinking about him like he's some kind ofgood guy, or like he's...some kind of a victim.

[stammering] But, I'm not so sure.Because of some bullshit that Fred said?He's lying, Leah.He's trying to cover his own ass.He is trying to save his company.-From who?

-From Garyand whoever he was conspiring with in the army.Rick Pattengale?Fred doesn't even know who that is.Did you sleep with Fred last night?Why would you ask me that?You're just talking about himlike you don't remember him breaking into your apartment.-Like he didn't-- -That was Tamara.We don't know that.I know that.You don't know it, but I know it.That's another reason why I want out.You still haven't pushed back against her.Tamara could shoot me in broad daylight,and you would still defend her.Leah...Give me 24 hours.I'm close to proving Fred covered this all up.I've given you six weeks.[scoffs]Look.I will set in motion the mediationbetween Tam and Fred.That's gonna take some time to set up anyway.I don't want a mediation.Yes, you do.It's the thing where you hash out the detailsand you settle.You get your almighty cheque.I just need one more dayto prove to you that we can win this.One day is not gonna make a difference.my brother is involved in this case.I hired an associate to deal with this case.I got arrested because of my involvement in this case,and Fred Osborne is guilty.I just need you to give me one more day.I know that you're scared.I know you're tired.

But you owe me.A day.Okay, you've got 24 hours.But, I'm not changing my mind.