Cross Pulled Out Of Ground At Zion Baptist Church In Everett

An act of vandalism that was reported at Zion Baptist Church in Everett Thursday morning is now being characterized as "a hate crime" by Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria.
WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
An act of vandalism that was reported at Zion Baptist Church in Everett Thursday morning is now being characterized as "a hate crime" by Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria.
WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Woman killed in a head-on crash in Lawrence; Everett mayor calls vandalism at Zion Baptist Church a hate crime; Governor Baker says..
An act of vandalism that was reported at Zion Baptist Church in Everett Thursday morning is being characterized as "a hate crime"..