Tripura needs 32 lakh vaccine doses for 100% vaccination of people between 18-44 years

Tripura's National Health Mission director Dr. Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal informed that the state requires around 32 lakh vaccine doses for 100% vaccination of citizens in the age group of 18 to 44.

Tripura's NHM has placed order with Serum Institute of India for 16 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine.

Dr. Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal said, "We have requested them to provide 8 lakh vaccine doses on May 1 and the remaining 8 lakh on May 15.

Citing limitation of their production capacity, at least 20 days will be required for them to provide us with Covishield vaccines."