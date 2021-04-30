147th Kentucky Derby Horse Preview: Rock Your World

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ) - Trainer John Sadler is hoping the fifth time is the charm at the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Sadler has won over 2500 races in his career, but has never Derby winner. This year might be his best shot with "Rock Your World".
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ) - Trainer John Sadler is hoping the fifth time is the charm at the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Sadler has won over 2500 races in his career, but has never Derby winner. This year might be his best shot with "Rock Your World".
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ) - While all eyes are on 'Essential Quality' as the betting favorite for this year's Kentucky Derby,..