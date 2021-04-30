First US emergency relief shipment reaches India as Covid cases set new record

First US emergency aid arrived in India as the country battles a surge in Covid-19 cases.

A Super Galaxy military transporter with over 400 oxygen cylinders reached Delhi airport.

The plane also carried other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid Covid tests.

The delivery was followed by talks between US President Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi.

The US govt assistance flight flew in from the Travis military base in California.

More special flights with medical equipment from the US are likely to continue into next week.

Nations have come forward and an international aid operation has been launched to help India.

On Thursday, India recorded over 3.7 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,645 related deaths.